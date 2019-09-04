Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lightbridge were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:LTBR remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. Lightbridge Corp has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

