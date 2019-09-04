Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $557,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 598,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,713,468. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

