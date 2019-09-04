Penguin Coin (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Penguin Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Penguin Coin has a market capitalization of $265,992.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.65, $31.01, $12.02 and $20.24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Penguin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00207058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01256474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00086110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020071 BTC.

About Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. Penguin Coin’s official website is penguincoin.io . The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.01, $7.65, $5.60, $10.33, $18.66, $13.91, $38.31, $71.13, $12.02, $20.24, $50.53 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penguin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penguin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.