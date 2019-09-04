Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 7,101 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $144,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 74,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

