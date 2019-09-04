Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 687.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,391 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $531.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,422. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $536.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.63 and a 200-day moving average of $460.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

