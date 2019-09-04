Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,803 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In related news, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

