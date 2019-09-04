Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,080,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,589,000 after purchasing an additional 912,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 82,159 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.90 and a fifty-two week high of $137.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

