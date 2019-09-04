Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 773 Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $85,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,126. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SF. Compass Point began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.