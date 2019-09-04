Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,448 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $56,756,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after acquiring an additional 850,291 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,331,000 after acquiring an additional 798,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $39,785,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. 284,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

