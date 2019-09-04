Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,052,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,005.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,738 shares of company stock valued at $37,508,247 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.38. 9,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

