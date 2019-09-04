PCHAIN Trading Down 2.3% This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $438,504.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and DDEX. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.72 or 0.04394821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,890,861 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

