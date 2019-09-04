PayCoin Market Cap Reaches $60,292.00 (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, PayCoin has traded down 60.9% against the dollar. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $60,292.00 and approximately $318.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000119 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com . The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

