PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.25. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.09%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.