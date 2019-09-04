Parkgene Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $586,897.00 and $5,717.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00205876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.01251302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00085907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016955 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

