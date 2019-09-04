Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.75. Parity Group shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and a P/E ratio of 38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.91.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

