Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,633 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,633 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of El Paso Electric worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in El Paso Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in El Paso Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in El Paso Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,599,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. ValuEngine upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of EE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. 1,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,714. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

