Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,377 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael-Bryant Hicks bought 11,030 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $293,949.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

