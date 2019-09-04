Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,254 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Inter Parfums worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $303,267.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

