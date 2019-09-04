Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $52,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $2,386,349.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.29. 5,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.85 and its 200-day moving average is $250.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

