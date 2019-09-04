Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 49,463.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,709 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $10,182,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $140,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin sold 52,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $1,240,322.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,550.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,819 shares of company stock worth $2,186,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. 1,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.63 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. Alexander & Baldwin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.