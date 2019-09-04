Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Kraton worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.