Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,062 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUTH. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,193.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

RUTH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,433. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $586.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

