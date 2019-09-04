Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,023 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Masimo worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Masimo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,324,531.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,101,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $15,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,241 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,643.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,738 shares of company stock worth $37,508,247 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

