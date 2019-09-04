Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as low as $13.94. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 310,916 shares.

PAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $275.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.42.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

