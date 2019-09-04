Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $52,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 180,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1,036.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 144,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 510.4% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,115 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $562,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

