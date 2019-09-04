Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $2.98 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 97.91%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

