Origo (OGO) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Origo has a total market cap of $11.92 million and $1.24 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last week, Origo has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.04515754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,101,149 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

