Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.87

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 40932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

ORE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.06 million and a P/E ratio of -11.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 12.55.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey bought 462,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,200. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 803,000 shares of company stock worth $459,720.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

