Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.48. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 7,274 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 111,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

