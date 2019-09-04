Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 31,355 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,355 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centurylink by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,125 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Centurylink by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CTL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 436,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,429. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 84.03%.
Several analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.
Centurylink Company Profile
CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.
