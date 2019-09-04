Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 292 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,067,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,160,000 after purchasing an additional 355,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310,086 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,499,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,484,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.35.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,175. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.