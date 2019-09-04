Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 73.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,428,000 after buying an additional 5,551,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,216,000 after buying an additional 5,060,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,863,000 after buying an additional 680,982 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 764.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,706,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,901,000 after buying an additional 4,162,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,626,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 795,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,700. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

