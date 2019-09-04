Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.69 Million Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Air Lease worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Lease by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,060,000 after acquiring an additional 289,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 122,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,276. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $222,624.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,308,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,542,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $19,590,499.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,498,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 773,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,015,271. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.