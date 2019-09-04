Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 39,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

