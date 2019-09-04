Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 371,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

