Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,271,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,826,000 after purchasing an additional 147,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,127,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,624,000 after purchasing an additional 990,959 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,561,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,483,000 after purchasing an additional 311,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 41,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,072. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

