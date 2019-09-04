Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,544,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,705,952. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $3,718,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,265,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 152,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $4,805,957.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,501,474 shares in the company, valued at $47,266,401.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,789 shares of company stock worth $56,331,422 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

