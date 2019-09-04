Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,701 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 1,740,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

