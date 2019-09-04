Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,494,785.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,097.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HSIC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. 30,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

