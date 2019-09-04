Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in CME Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,728. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $218.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.23 and its 200 day moving average is $189.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 16,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $3,247,206.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,510,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $1,272,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,942.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $14,446,956. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

