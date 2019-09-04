Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. 4,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

