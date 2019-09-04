Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,309,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 166,986 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.