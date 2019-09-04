Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in VF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VF by 407.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.07. 58,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

