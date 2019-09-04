Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $224.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.50 million to $227.60 million. Opko Health reported sales of $249.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $893.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $900.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $953.90 million, with estimates ranging from $912.80 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. 76,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,938.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 600,000 shares of company stock worth $1,245,000 over the last three months. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 37.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

