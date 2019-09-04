OP Coin Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. OP Coin has a total market cap of $27,506.00 and $14.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OP Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00149093 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,660.11 or 1.00364823 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003448 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002923 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000426 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OP Coin Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

