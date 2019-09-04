Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.10% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,136,000 after acquiring an additional 136,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,995,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 582,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,666,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 5,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $131.54.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $91.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.17.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $505,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
