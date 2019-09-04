Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.10% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,136,000 after acquiring an additional 136,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,995,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 582,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,666,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 5,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $91.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.17.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $505,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

