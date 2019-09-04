Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $3.14 Million Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.04. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $8,883,724.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,477.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total transaction of $3,472,656.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,823,946. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

