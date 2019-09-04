Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,860 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 888,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 341,222 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 416,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

