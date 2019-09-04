Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $129.14. 297,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $129.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

