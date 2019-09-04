Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,032 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.42% of Realogy worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Realogy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Realogy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Realogy by 21,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Realogy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 807,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,060. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $520.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on shares of Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens cut shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

